Florida veteran gets dying wish to make a snow angel

Vietnam veteran and Florida resident Albert Septien achieved his dying wish of making a snow angel after he was diagnosed with stage four melanoma, following his exposure to Agent Orange during his service in the Army.

Septien's cousin, Joe Maestre, asked him what he wanted for Christmas this year following his cancer diagnosis. When Septien said he wanted to make a snow angel, Maestre said: "Well, you got it."

On Christmas Eve in Tampa, crews worked all morning to shred bags of ice into eight tons of snow so Septien could live out his dream, and the display brought him to tears.

"I don't think there are words to explain it," Maestre said. "The look on his face, the feeling in his heart, the tears that he had. This has been the most wonderful day in the last year."

Septien, who was diagnosed in May, served in Vietnam for one year and worked to recover bodies after the Tet Offensive ended in 1968, according to Fox 13.

“This year has been hell because I have never been sick in my life and now here I am,” he said.

Septien was born in Cuba and was raised in Connecticut and New York. He grew up with snow as a child but has been without it for years, following his move down south.

He also said the snow helped soothe the burning sensation he gets from the cancer treatments.

“When I laid down in that snow, it felt really good,” Septien added.