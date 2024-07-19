Florida toddler with autism found dead at resort after possible drowning: police

A missing three-year-old with autism was discovered deceased in a body of water at a Florida resort Thursday.



Rakim Akbari was reported missing earlier the same day after having wandered away from his family while visiting the Sheraton Vistana Village in Orlando, according to a statement by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.



PENNSYLVANIA PARENTS VACATIONING WITH CHILDREN IN FLORIDA DROWN AFTER GETTING CAUGHT IN RIP CURRENT



It is unclear whether the child was discovered in one of the resort's swimming pools or in a man-made lake on the property.

"It is with heavy hearts that we must share that our deputies have found Rakim Akbari deceased in a body of water at the resort where he was reported missing this morning," stated the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The statement added, "We are grieving his loss, and our prayers are with his family."



FLORIDA MOM ALLEGEDLY ATTEMPTS TO DROWN 'POSSESSED, DEVIL TODDLER' FOR KNOCKING OVER PLANT: REPORT



Police reported Rakim as a missing person as soon as he went missing Thursday with a graphic alongside his photograph.



"Rakim, who also goes by 'Tuda,' has autism, and there is extreme concern for his well-being. He was wearing white pajama pants and a maroon shirt when he was last seen this morning," reads an earlier statement by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

"Please help us get the word out about this missing 3-year-old boy. Rakim Akbari wandered away from a resort in the 8800 block of Palm Village Circle this morning (7/18)."



Police have not yet confirmed the cause of the child's death.



CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, "detectives are still looking into how this tragedy occurred."