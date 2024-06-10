Expand / Collapse search
Florida mom allegedly attempts to drown 'possessed, devil toddler' for knocking over plant: report

Karina Mustafa, 29, is accused of allegedly trying to drown her 'possessed, devil child' for knocking over a plant

A Florida woman is being accused of attempting to allegedly drown her "possessed, devil" toddler in the bathtub after the child knocked over her potted plant, according to arrest records obtained by FOX 35 Orlando.

In a press release from the Daytona Beach Police Department, officers said Karina Mustafa, 29, was booked into the Volusia County jail on a charge of aggravated child abuse stemming from a June 7 incident. 

According to police, around 12:45 p.m. on June 7, Daytona Beach Police responded to an incident involving a toddler who nearly drowned.

During the investigation, officers discovered that the disturbance stemmed from the toddler being found unresponsive in the bathtub by the father. 

Through further investigation, it was determined that Mustafa was responsible for the near-drowning.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by FOX 35 Orlando, the toddler was playing outside in front of the lawn of the residence, when the child knocked over some potted plants, causing the child to become covered in dirt and muddy water.

Mustafa then got into an argument with the toddler's father following the accident, which then prompted her to take the child and lock them in the bathroom together to allegedly clean off the mess. 

Arrest records indicated that Mustafa submerged the toddler's face in bathtub water before unlocking the door when the father found the child unconscious in the bathtub.

Officers said that the father was able to perform life-saving measures and successfully revive the toddler, who was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

During an interview with investigators, Mustafa admitted that she slapped the child for pulling her fingers "and damaging her nails" and stated that she intentionally held the toddler's face down in the water, the affidavit stated. 

Mustafa then reportedly claimed the child was "out of control" regarding behavioral problems, and that it was directly impacting her relationship with the child's father, the affidavit stated. Mustafa also believed the child was "possessed" and that "the diablo (Devil)" was in the child's life, police said. 

She is being held in the Volusia County jail without bond. 