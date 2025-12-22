Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Florida

Florida teens to be tried as adults in brutal killing of 14-year-old girl

Gabriel Williams, 16, and Kimahri Blevins, 14, allegedly shot Danika Troy multiple times and set her on fire in Florida

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two Florida teens will be tried as adults after a grand jury indicted them for premeditated murder in the killing of a 14-year-old girl who was shot multiple times and set on fire.

Gabriel Williams, 16, and Kimahri Blevins, 14, were each indicted by a grand jury with first-degree premeditated murder for allegedly luring Danika Troy to a wooded area in Pace before killing her, the Office of the State Attorney said in news releases on Friday.

Williams and Blevins will be tried as adults and will be held without bail in the Santa Rosa County Jail. Both cases were set for arraignment on Jan. 8, 2026.

Danika’s mother reported her as a runaway on Dec. 1. The next day, a passerby discovered her body in a wooded area in Pace, a community in Florida’s Panhandle. Investigators said she had been shot multiple times and set on fire.

FAMILIES CLAIM TEEN MURDER SUSPECT WAS 'PLOTTING' DEADLY HIT-AND-RUN FOR MONTHS BEFORE KILLING TWO GIRLS

Mugshots of Kimahri Blevins, 14 (L) and Gabriel Williams, 16 (R)

A grand jury indicted both Kimahri Blevins, 14, and Gabriel Williams, 16, with first-degree premeditated murder in the death of 14-year-old Danika Troy, authorities said Friday. (Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators quickly identified the suspects as Gabriel Williams and Blevins, two teens who knew Danika from school, and took them into custody.

Selfie of Danika Troy

Danika Troy, a 14-year-old Florida teenager, was found shot multiple times and burned in a wooded area in Pace, Florida, on Dec. 1, 2025. Danika's mother had reported her as a runaway the day prior. (GoFundMe)

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson described the killing at a news conference after Danika’s body was found earlier this month.

MOTHER SAYS ALLEGED STALKER WHO KILLED HER DAUGHTER SHOULD BE TRIED AS AN ADULT

"This is where it gets really horrific," he said, explaining that Williams allegedly stole his mother’s handgun before shooting Danika. "It’s bad enough you kill a 14-year-old. You’re 14. You’re 16. Shoot her multiple times, and then they set her on fire."

Sheriff Bob Johnson speaking to reporters about the murder case

Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson told reporters that the suspects were supposedly friends with the victim from school. He said investigators were still working to determine a motive during a news conference on Dec. 4, 2025. (Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office)

The motive for the killing remains unclear. Johnson said the explanations the teens offered at the time "don’t fit the forensics or any facts of the case," adding, "so we don’t have a legit motive."

Detectives initially believed the murder may have stemmed from a social-media dispute over Thanksgiving break. According to the sheriff’s office, the boys claimed they targeted Danika because she had blocked Blevins on social media and called Williams "worthless and a gang banger."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Danika's mother, Ashley Troy, rejected that narrative, telling the New York Post, "What those boys said is an excuse."

Fox News Digital’s Stepheny Price contributed to this report.
Close modal

Continue