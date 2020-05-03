Florida teen belts out national anthem to entertain neighborhood during coronavirus lockdown

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Florida teenager is lifting spirits during the coronavirus lockdown with a stirring rendition of the "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Sonia Heisler has sung every night for the last three weeks from her family’s Orlando driveway, belting out the national anthem and a selection of songs.

FOX 35 captured the 14-year-old's performance on Saturday, noting that people in the neighborhood maintained social distancing while they listened.

Stephen Heisler told the station that he's impressed by how much people seem to appreciate his daughter’s singing, which has drawn as many as “13 golf carts, along with walkers and families from well over a mile away.”

Sonia Heisler has performed the national anthem a number of times, including at a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at a local fire station, FOX 35 reported.

Others around the country have used the gift of song to lift spirits during the lockdown or to thank health care workers, including Broadway legend Brian Stokes Mitchell, who sings every night at 7 p.m. from his apartment on the Upper West Side of New York City.