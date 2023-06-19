Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boating
Published

Florida teen dies after being thrown from Jet Ski while not wearing a life jacket

The Polk County Sheriff in Florida stressed the importance of life jackets in the wake of the teen's death

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
close
Florida officers seen on video rescuing two fallen flags Video

Florida officers seen on video rescuing two fallen flags

Three Crestview, Fla. police officers discuss the patriotic act with Ainsley Earhardt, saying they had no idea it was being videotaped.

A Florida teenager’s body was recovered from a Polk County lake on Monday morning after "apparently" drowning following a Jet Ski incident, according to officials.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a preliminary investigation found two teenagers – a 17-year-old and 15-year-old – were on a single jet ski on Lake Clinch in Frostproof, Florida on Sunday night.

Investigators learned that the older teen made an abrupt turn, causing both to get ejected into the water.

Polk County Sheriff's Office underwater drone

The body of a Florida teenager was found Monday with the use of an underwater drone. (Polk County Sheriff's Office (Facebook))

The 15-year-old was wearing a life jacket and made it back to the Jet Ski before looking for the 17-year-old.

CHICAGO BOY, 7, DROWNS AFTER PLAYING IN LAKE MICHIGAN UNDER ‘HAZARDOUS’ CONDITIONS

Without any success, the younger teenager quickly alerted others in the area, and a 911 call was made.

The 17-year-old was not wearing a life jacket, the sheriff’s office said, and was ultimately found in about 20 feet of water on Monday morning with the help of a Polk County Sheriff’s Office underwater drone.

ATLANTA TEEN DIES IN DROWNING ACCIDENT WHILE RESCUING KIDS FROM UNDERCURRENT IN FLORIDA

Police Caution Tape Crime Scene

FILE- Police caution tape at a crime scene. A Florida teen drowned after being thrown from a Jet Ski. (iStock)

Officials said it appears the teenager drowned, but the Medical Examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

Sheriff Grady Judd said the department’s hearts hurt for the loss, offering his thoughts and prayers to the boy’s family.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is a tragic accident and a stark reminder that life jackets save lives," Judd said. "Please, when out on the water, wear a life jacket. It could save your life."

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.