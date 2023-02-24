Florida teacher's aide violently attacked after taking student's Nintendo Switch

Deputies in Florida released surveillance video of a student attacking a high school teacher's aide after she took away his Nintendo Switch during class.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said that the physical incident happened at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast, Florida, on Tuesday, and said that a 17-year-old was taken into custody and charged with felony aggravated assault with bodily harm.

Deputies say that a female teacher's aide took the Nintendo Switch away from him during class, which made him upset. According to WESH-TV, the teenager is considered a special needs student.

Surveillance video released by the school shows the 6’6" and 270 pound student running up to the teacher's aide, pushing her to the ground, then continuing to punch and kick her.

The student is seen on video continuing to punch the employee for several seconds until a group of people are seen forcibly removing him.

Video shows that the teacher's aide laying on the floor for several minutes before getting up.

Sheriff Rick Staly said that the teacher could have been killed, according to WESH.

"This could have been a homicide," Staly said. "When you push people down like that, they hit their head, you never know the outcome."

Body camera video shows the student saying "f--k you" to one of the deputies before he was arrested.

"I don't want to go to jail," the suspect said.

An arrest report states that the student was upset that the paraprofessional took the game away, stating that he "will beat her up every time she takes away his game," according to FOX 35.

The teacher's aide was taken to a local hospital and was released. She's believed to have broken ribs and significant bruising, but the sheriff's office doesn't know the full extent of her injuries.

"I believe she will be out of work for at least several weeks, if she even plans on returning," the sheriff's office wrote.

"The actions of this student are absolutely horrendous and completely uncalled for," Staly said. "We hope the victim will be able to recover, both mentally and physically, from this incident. Thankfully, students and staff members came to the victim’s aid before the SRDs could arrive. Our schools should be a safe place – for both employees and students."

Fox News Digital reached out to Matanzas High School for comment.