Florida
Florida student arrested for allegedly attacking school employee who took Nintendo Switch: police

Florida deputies say that the woman was left unconscious

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Florida deputies arrest teenager accused of attacking high school employee who took away his Nintendo Switch Video

Florida deputies arrest teenager accused of attacking high school employee who took away his Nintendo Switch

A teenager at a Florida high school was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly attacking a staff member who took his Nintendo Switch away from him during class. (Credit: Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said that the incident happened at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast, Florida, and identified a 17-year-old who was taken into custody and charged with felony aggravated assault with bodily harm.

Deputies say that a female paraprofessional took the Nintendo Switch away from him during class, which made him upset.

Surveillance video from the school shows the 17-year-old, who is 6’6" and 270 pounds, walking "fast" in the paraprofessional's direction and pushing her, which forced her on the ground where she became unconscious, officials said. 

A teenager at a Florida high school was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly attacking a staff member who took his Nintendo Switch away from him during class. (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

The student kicked and punched the paraprofessional "several times" after she was unconscious, deputies said, adding that other students rushed to help her.

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said that the incident happened at Matanzas High School in Palm Coast, Florida, and identified a 17-year-old who was taken into custody and charged with felony aggravated assault with bodily harm. (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

The female victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

At one point, the suspect can be heard saying "f--k you" to one of the deputies.

"I don't want to go to jail," the suspect said. 

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said that the student's actions were uncalled for.

Deputies say that a female paraprofessional took the Nintendo Switch away from him during class, which made him upset. (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

"The actions of this student are absolutely horrendous and completely uncalled for," Staley said. "We hope the victim will be able to recover, both mentally and physically, from this incident. Thankfully, students and staff members came to the victim’s aid before the SRDs could arrive. Our schools should be a safe place – for both employees and students."

