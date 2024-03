Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A "beloved" high school basketball coach and teacher was found dead in a storm drain near a school gymnasium, police said.

According to the Florida Keys Police Department and the Monroe County School District, 38-year-old Dexter Butler was found in a storm drain near the school’s gym on Saturday, March 2.

In a statement, the Monroe County School District announced that his death was a "tragic accident" that had shaken the tight-knit community.

"Monroe County School District is sorry to announce that their beloved teacher and Coach, Dexter Butler, died Saturday in a tragic accident," the Florida school district said. "We offer our sincere condolences to his family and to all students who knew and worked with him."

FLORIDA AUTHORITIES ARREST ALLEGED RETAIL THEFT RING MEMBERS ACCUSED OF STEALING $90K WORTH OF GOODS

The Key West Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital that the father of two died after he fell into a storm drain near the school gymnasium.

Police said that he drowned after falling into the storm drain.

Authorities said that they were dispatched on Saturday morning to reports of a body in a storm drain near the school's gymnasium.

Police said that there was no foul play suspected in the unfortunate accident.

Students and teachers remembered Butler's legacy on Monday by creating a memorial for the beloved educator.

FLORIDA FLOODS SPRING BREAK HOT SPOTS WITH STATE TROOPERS IN ‘UNPRECEDENTED’ CRACKDOWN ‘ON MAYHEM’

"Today, our school community came together to mourn the loss of Mr. Dexter Butler, a cherished member of our family," the school district said. "With heavy hearts, students gathered to lay flowers and leave cards and notes of support for each other and Mr. Butler's family during this challenging time."

"His kindness, guidance, and warm smile will forever be remembered." — Horace O'Bryant Middle School

"The outpouring of love and remembrance is a testament to the impact Mr. Butler had on each of us," the school added. "His kindness, guidance, and warm smile will forever be remembered."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Monroe County Schools said that counselors were made available at both Key West High and Horace O’Bryant Middle School on Monday to help students and staff process the loss.