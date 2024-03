Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Florida authorities recently arrested six suspected members of a retail theft ring who are accused of stealing over $90,000 worth of merchandise.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) says that all six suspects are from Georgia and traveled down to the Sunshine State to commit crimes. The thefts were done using self-checkouts in over eight Florida counties.

Kingsland resident Robert Thad Bryant III was charged with a RICO violation, in addition to 49 counts of grand theft and seven counts of petit theft. Kimberly Michelle Thompson, a fellow Kingsland resident, was charged with one RICO count.

Two other Kingsland residents, Brian Lee Wallace and Mary Lynn Corwin, were also charged with one count of petit theft. Wallace was charged with eight counts of grand theft, while Corwin was charged with three counts of the same crime.

St. Mary’s local Christopher Neal Coats was charged with five counts of grand theft and two counts of petit theft. Kingsland resident Ryan Lee Mullis was charged with one count of grand theft and two counts of petit theft.

"The suspects, all from Georgia, traveled to Florida weekly to steal merchandise using self-checkout lanes," the FDLE explained in a Mar. 1 press release. "Using self-checkout, the suspects made only partial payments before leaving stores with additional items."

"Agents say the theft ring is responsible for more than 70 separate thefts over the past 18 months."

Attorney General Ashley Moody denounced the thefts in a FDLE press release.

"In Florida, we will not allow criminals to travel into our state and get away with organized retail theft," Moody was quoted as saying. "The members of this ring stole nearly $90,000 worth of merchandise from retailers in more than 70 separate thefts."

"Thanks to our law enforcement partners and Statewide Prosecutors, these six defendants face serious felony charges," she added.

FDLE Special Agent in Charge Mike Williams said in a statement that organized retail theft is "becoming increasingly common and impacts consumers with higher prices on the goods they buy."

"In Florida, FDLE agents fight this trend by making retail theft cases a priority and working to arrest all members of a criminal organization," Williams said.

"I appreciate the support FDLE has from Attorney General Ashley Moody and her Office of Statewide Prosecution in ensuring those who commit these crimes are held accountable."

Fox News Digital reached out to the FDLE for comment.