Florida teacher accused of sex with student whose parents tracked his location

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A Florida high school math teacher was arrested after investigators say she carried on a sexual relationship with a student, a case that began when suspicious parents tracked their son to a mystery location.

Kirsten Rose, 37, a teacher at Cocoa Beach Jr./Sr. High School, was taken into custody in connection with the case, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said.

The investigation began in March when the parents of a male student grew suspicious that he was having an inappropriate relationship with a teacher after he came home late from work and refused to explain where he had been, according to the sheriff's office.

When his parents checked his location, they found he had been at an unfamiliar home. The teen initially claimed he was at a girlfriend’s house, but later admitted he was in a relationship with his teacher, investigators said.

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Detectives determined Rose and the student had been communicating privately on Instagram since November 2025. Authorities said the relationship turned sexual in February and continued into March.

Rose was arrested and booked into the Brevard County Jail, where she is being held without bond.

FLORIDA TEACHER CHARGED FOR ALLEGED SEXUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH STUDENT WHO LIVED WITH HER

Rose faces five counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, along with lewd and indecent exposure offenses against a student by an authority figure.

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The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities are asking anyone with additional information to contact the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit.