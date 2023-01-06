Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida suspects 'terrorized' elderly woman with clown masks, sledgehammer: authorities

Florida officials say that one of the individuals was previously a caregiver for the elderly woman's late husband

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Florida deputies arrested four people who allegedly used clown masks to "terrorize" an elderly woman during a home break-in.

The four people, Melissa Martinez, 23, Shakira Rivera Colon, 26, Jaydie Cintron Mayoral, 24, and Nelson Cruz Medina, 42 were arrested after they allegedly wore clown masks during a break-in at the home of an elderly woman while she was sleeping, terrorizing her, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office

The four people were also armed with a sledgehammer, officials said.

During the robbery in East Orange County, deputies say that the suspects took thousands of dollars worth of items, but didn't hurt the woman.

23-year-old Melissa Martinez and Shakira Rivera Colon.

23-year-old Melissa Martinez and Shakira Rivera Colon. (Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida)

Officials say that Martinez, who was among those arrested, was previously a caregiver for the elderly woman's husband who recently passed away.

26-year-old Shakira Rivera Colon.

26-year-old Shakira Rivera Colon. (Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida)

Martinez was arrested under charges of dealing in stolen property and false verification of ownership, while Colon, Mayoral, and Medina were arrested on charges of grand theft and home invasion robbery.

Medina was also charged with dealing in stolen property and false verification of ownership.

42-year-old Nelson Cruz Medina mugshot

42-year-old Nelson Cruz Medina mugshot (Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida)

"We have ZERO TOLERANCE for criminals who prey on the most vulnerable members of our community," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.