CRIME
Published

10 reportedly injured in shooting at Miami restaurant during French Montana video shoot

Four of the victims have been transported to area hospitals, with one reportedly in critical condition

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Authorities are continuing to investigate a shooting outside a Miami Gardens restaurant Thursday night which left at least 10 people injured, according to multiple reports.

The shooting may have involved rappers French Montana and Rob49, as the two were recording a music video in the area, according to WFOR-TV.

Miami Gardens police responded to the shooting outside The Licking restaurant just before 8 p.m., where they found multiple victims, according to WSVN. Police have not confirmed the number of injured, though sources told the station it was more than 10.

Paramedics and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also responded to the scene, transporting four of the victims to area hospitals, with one in critical condition.

Emergency response vehicles at the scene where at least 10 people were shot at the Licking restaurant in Miami Gardens on Jan. 5, 2023. 

Emergency response vehicles at the scene where at least 10 people were shot at the Licking restaurant in Miami Gardens on Jan. 5, 2023.  (WFOR)

Other victims transported themselves to the hospital, WFOR reported.

A witness of the shooting told WFOR-TV that it happened during rapper French Montana's music video, which was being recorded near the restaurant. 

The witness recalled hearing 10-15 gunshots before seeing people ran chaotically.

"We’re still working [the scene]. Yeah, there’s multiple shots, there’s multiple cases," said MGPD detective Diana Gorgue, per WSVN. "We’re still working. We can’t confirm any numbers at this moment, because everything is still fresh, and they’re still investigating."

A split photo of The Licking restaurant in Miami Gardens on Jan. 5, 2023, and French Montana in Manhattan on December 01, 2022, in New York City. 

A split photo of The Licking restaurant in Miami Gardens on Jan. 5, 2023, and French Montana in Manhattan on December 01, 2022, in New York City.  (WFOR/Robert Kamau/GC Images)

According to WSVN, witness Ced Mogul said he came out of the restaurant to watch the rapper shoot the video. At some point a person in the crowd watching the production was robbed of his watch and wallet, which caused the situation to escalate, Mogul explained.

Mogul said, "It was like at least 13, 14, 15 gunshots. It was very rapid, it sounded like an assault rifle. I took off running, and I was looking back, but I was like, ‘You know what? Let me just duck first, and then people started asking me, you know, ‘Can you help me?’ When I realized people were asking for help, there was nothing you could do about it when you got shot."

A Miami-Dade emergency vehicle at the scene of a shooting that left several people injured. One person was reportedly in critical condition.

A Miami-Dade emergency vehicle at the scene of a shooting that left several people injured. One person was reportedly in critical condition. (WFOR)

The status of the other victims is not known at this time.

Police have not provided information on a possible suspect or suspects but remain on the scene.

This is a breaking story. Check back later for updates.