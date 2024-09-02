Florida sheriff’s deputy released from hospital one month after deadly 'ambush' attack: reports

A Florida sheriff’s deputy was released from the hospital on Monday, a month after he was shot in an "ambush" attack that killed one deputy and left him and another deputy wounded, according to reports.

Deputy First Class Stefano Gargano, 28, and Master Deputy Sheriff Harold Howell, 41, were both shot when they attempted to rescue Master Deputy Bradley Michael Link after he was shot and became trapped inside a home in Eustis, Florida, while the deputies were responding to a welfare check request.

"They were ambushed," Lake County Sheriff Peyton C. Grinnell said at the time. "We lost one tonight."

Link later died of his injuries at a hospital. Gargano, who was shot in the stomach and armpit "numerous" times, was in critical condition after the shooting and immediately underwent surgery.

Howell was shot in the shoulder and was released early last month.

Gargano underwent at least five surgeries in the last month and is expected to make a full recovery, FOX 35 reported.

Gargano is now at home with his family recovering, according to the station. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

Julie Sulpizio, 48, has been charged with first-degree murder, premeditated murder of a law enforcement officer, seven counts of attempted murder, felony battery/strangulation, two counts of battery and battery on a law enforcement officer in the shooting.

She could be eligible for the death penalty if she’s found guilty.

The deputies found the back door kicked in and heard a disturbance inside the home after seeing two dead dogs outside. When they entered the home, deputies were met with gunfire by Sulpizio's husband, Michael, who was waiting inside with a rifle and wearing body armor. Link was shot and became trapped inside the home and later succumbed to his injuries.

Grinnell explained that a caller said a woman, later identified as Sulpizio, was attacking people and trespassing on their property. Sulpizio allegedly hit residents and made religious comments, accusing them of being sinners.

In a later interview with investigators, Sulpizio said she was attempting to lure these neighbors to her home, so her husband could kill them, Grinnell said.

"She was not successful because of our deputies," he said.

Sulpizio and Michael’s two daughters, Savannah and Cheyenne, were also inside the home, and one was heard shouting, "My King will kill all of you! You are Lucifer's children!"

Link's body camera footage showed that Michael and his daughters discussed suicide before they were all found dead with gunshot wounds to their heads, the sheriff said.

The sheriff said deputies during a search of the home found a stockpile of guns, ammunition and bottled water, but no phones or televisions. The sheriff said "anti-government propaganda" and material from conspiracy theory-related media was also discovered.

