Florida shooting leaves 1 deputy dead, 2 deputies wounded; 2 people also killed: 'They were ambushed'

A Florida sheriff's deputy was killed, and two others were wounded Friday in an ambush-style shooting, according to officials.

Lake County Sheriff Peyton C. Grinnell said at a news conference early Saturday morning that deputies responded to a home on Brookside Drive in Eustis around 8 p.m. regarding a disturbance, according to FOX 35.

"They were ambushed," Grinnell said. "We lost one tonight."

ESCAPED FLORIDA FELON WHO ALLEGEDLY FAKED INJURY SCREAMS IN AGONY AS K-9 DRAGS HIM FROM HIDING SPOT IN WOODS



When they arrived at the scene, deputies heard a disturbance coming from inside the home and entered the residence.

The first deputy who entered the home, Master Deputy Bradley Link, was shot and became trapped inside. He succumbed to the injuries, the sheriff said.

Link, 28, was a veteran of the Army Reserves and leaves behind a wife, Brittany.

Another deputy, Deputy First Class Stefano Gargano, 28, was shot in the armpit and stomach. According to a statement, "Deputy Gargano was shot numerous times. He underwent surgery overnight and was scheduled for a second surgery this afternoon. His condition was last listed as critical."



A third deputy, Master Deputy Sheriff Harold Howell, 41, was shot in the shoulder and is in stable condition. Howell has served in Lake County since 2005. Both wounded deputies suffered their injuries as they attempted to rescue Link.

FLORIDA GOV. RON DESANTIS AUTHORIZES DEATH PENALTY FOR 1994 KIDNAPPING AND MURDER

Both Gargano and Howell are being treated at the HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital in Sanford, according to a statement from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

According to a statement posted to Facebook by the Lake County Sheriff's Office, "Master Deputy Sheriff Bradley Michael Link died in the line of duty overnight heroically serving his community and fellow deputies after responding to a disturbance call in the northeast portion of our county in rural Eustis, during which two other deputies were also shot."



"Brad, as our Sheriff’s Office family knew him, touched the lives of all who were blessed enough to work with him; his contributions and the impact of this loss will not soon be forgotten," the statement concluded.

Two of the people inside the home were found dead, although it is unclear if they were killed by the deputies or in a murder-suicide, Grinnell said. Another person was transported to the hospital, according to the sheriff.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No suspects have been arrested thus far, the sheriff's office said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.