Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Florida

Florida sheriff fires off blunt message to violent anti-Trump protesters: 'We will kill you graveyard dead'

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey issues stern warning ahead of nationwide 'No Kings' demonstrations planned for Trump's birthday

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
Published
close
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey warns violent protesters will be met with lethal force in Florida Video

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey warns violent protesters will be met with lethal force in Florida

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey and Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier issued a warning to protesters planning on attacking law enforcement ahead of nationwide "No Kings Protests" on June 12, 2025. (Credit: Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida sheriff has issued a stern warning to protesters planning violence towards law enforcement officials as the United States braces for a wave of anti-Trump administration demonstrations. 

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey cautioned against violent behavior during the upcoming "No Kings" protests expected across the country this weekend during a news conference alongside Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier. 

"Throw a brick, firebomb or point a gun at one of our deputies, we will be notifying your family where to collect your remains at," Ivey said. "Because we will kill you graveyard dead. We’re not going to play." 

DOJ WARNS US ATTORNEYS TO PREPARE FOR CRIMINAL INVESTIGATIONS AHEAD OF NATIONWIDE ANTI-TRUMP PROTESTS

Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey speaks during a news conference

Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey speaks during a news conference with state law enforcement leaders at the BCSO Deputy Barbara Pill Law Enforcement Facility in Titusville, Florida on June 12, 2025.  (Tim Shortt/Florida Today via USA Today)

Uthmeier also weighed in on the upcoming protests, urging Floridians to prioritize their safety if they get caught in the middle of a demonstration. 

"If you're a family out there, you're driving and all of a sudden you get surrounded by one of these angry demonstrations that's turned violent," Uthmeier said. "You don't need to sit there and wait while people smash your window and damage your vehicle and put your family in jeopardy. Just drive, get yourself out of harm’s way."

Ivey pointed to the ongoing chaos at anti-immigration protests throughout major cities across the country, before saying he "doesn’t want to hear any whining later saying ‘we didn’t know.’" 

ANTI-ICE RIOTS REVEAL THE LEFT HAS LEARNED NOTHING. IT'S JUST HANDED TRUMP A GIFT

Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey speaks during a news conference

A press conference with Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey, and others was held at the BCSO Deputy Barbara Pill Law Enforcement Facility in Titusville on June 12, 2025. (Tim Shortt/Florida Today via USA Today)

"As you watch these riots unfold across the country," Ivey said, "what you are seeing is buildings being burned down, police cars being bricked, having explosive devices thrown at them, having guns pointed at them, bricks thrown at them." 

Uthmeier went on to echo the statements from Ivey, adding, "we're grateful to have a great president and a governor that respects rule of law. In Florida, you're not going to see anything like you're seeing in California." 

LA riots

Protests and confrontations between immigration rights supporters and law enforcement are seen taking place in Paramount, California, and downtown Los Angeles, California, United States on June 7, 2025, following recent raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents. Demonstrators are seen using blockades and facing tear gas, flash bang grenades, and pepper ball shots, as rising tensions lead to damaged property across the affected areas. (Photo by Taurat Hossain/Anadolu via Getty Images)

The words of warning from officials come as authorities around the country are gearing up for a weekend of "No Kings" protests, which were organized by the 50501 Movement in response to President Donald Trump’s inauguration earlier this year. The protests are scheduled to coincide with Trump’s 79th birthday and an Army parade on Saturday, with organizers vowing the movement will remain peaceful. 

The 50501 Movement did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

NEWSOM SAYS LOS ANGELES RIOTERS WILL BE PROSECUTED, SLAMS TRUMP FOR 'TRAUMATIZING OUR COMMUNITIES'

Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey speaks during a news conference

A press conference with Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey, and others was held at the BCSO Deputy Barbara Pill Law Enforcement Facility in Titusville on June 12, 2025. (Tim Shortt/Florida Today via USA Today)

"President Trump wants tanks in the street and a made-for-TV display of dominance for his birthday," the organization’s website states. "A spectacle meant to look like strength. But real power isn’t staged in Washington. It rises up everywhere else." 

Officials are expecting two protests within Brevard County, according to Florida Today. 

"Florida will never be California," Uthmeier said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Rioting is illegal in our state and our law enforcement are on full alert this weekend. If anyone participates in violent rioting, threatens or injures law enforcement, damages businesses or property or obstructs traffic, we will ensure you will see the back of a jail cell and prosecute you to the fullest. Florida stands by President Trump, ICE and the rule of law."

ICE riots LA

A police officer uses stun grenades as they approach the protesters gathered around the Los Angeles Federal Building following multiple detentions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), in downtown Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 6, 2025. (REUTERS/Daniel Cole)

The Brevard County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ivey closed the department’s warning by acknowledging that peaceful protests "are part of our democracy." 

"Stand on the mountaintops and yell your opinion," Ivey said. "We invite that. But don’t go breaking the law, because it won’t go well for you." 

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.