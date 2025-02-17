'Not My Presidents Day' protests erupt across the country

Progressive groups across the country once again protested President Donald Trump on Monday. The "Not My Presidents Day" or "No Kings Day" protests were organized by the 50501 Movement, a coalition of activists united against Trump's "executive overreach."

From Austin, Texas, to Orlando, Florida, and Boston to Phoenix, demonstrators gathered in cities across the United States holding handmade signs, singing songs of resistance and chanting in protest. More than a thousand gathered at the Capitol Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., this Presidents Day.

"On Monday, we call on organizations and activists across the nation to once again stand united," Sarah, a 50501 Movement and Voices of Florida organizer, said in a statement ahead of Presidents Day. "We will not cede ground to fascism quietly. We will fight back against Project 2025, and we will fight for the future of all of our beautiful communities."

Protesters at the nation's capitol on Monday carried signs calling to "impeach" Elon Musk, resist the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and save our republic. Fox News Digital spoke with several protesters in Washington, D.C., about why they felt compelled to protest. Protesters said they gathered to reject Elon Musk and DOGE.

"I'm here to protest the president, protest Elon Musk, and protest all the executive orders. He is not our president. Everything he's done is a destruction of this country. He only cares about himself and his pockets and the pockets of his cronies. He's not here to help any of the working Americans. Everything he's doing is mass destruction. He is a weapon of mass destruction," Jennifer, a protester in Washington, D.C., said.

Jennifer said Trump might be president, but he is not a president for the people. Mary Hart, an educator at the protest, said her immigrant and trans students have been targeted by the administration, and she wanted to be a part of the resistance.

"I'm an educator, and I'm scared for my immigrant students," Hart said. "I'm scared for my trans students. I'm scared for my country. I just had to show up and be part of the resistance. They're being targeted and dehumanized by multiple people in this government. They're coming to school scared, interrupting their learning. They're being targeted and bullied by people who are emboldened by this administration, and it's not right."

Jerome Bobowski, a girl dad from Detroit, led a "Where is Congress?" chant at the Washington, D.C., rally. He said he protested to protect his daughters' rights.

"My kids are power women, and they have to have as many rights as my wife, who is a power woman too. We want justice. We don't want a country without laws. That's why they all come here. Because we have rules. We are not kings," Bobowski said.

Protesters said they were afraid of losing personal liberties, but the White House told Fox News Digital that Trump is a "leader for all Americans." Responding to the "Not My Presidents Day" protests, the Trump administration emphasized his "resounding mandate" from the American people on Election Day and his commitment to delivering on his campaign promises.

"This Presidents Day, we honor the leadership of President Trump. He received a resounding mandate from the American people and swiftly took action to deliver on his promises of restoring common sense policies, strengthening the economy and re-establishing America’s dominance on the world stage. President Trump is a leader for all Americans, and he will continue to prioritize America’s interests in every decision," principal deputy press secretary Harrison Fields said.

The 50501 Movement, which means 50 protests in 50 states on one day, began with a Reddit post, Sarah, who is a national core member of 50501, explained. From there, #buildtheresistance and #50501 gained traction on social media. On Feb. 5, they mobilized over 20,000 people across the country to protest Trump's policies and Project 2025.

"All of this happened very organically and very fast," Sarah told Fox News Digital. "I think that people didn't know where to put their feelings. They didn't know how to move. I think that they were just shell shocked, and when that Reddit post happened, it gave people the power to go make their voices heard."

The 50501 Movement is taking a decentralized approach, allowing individual groups and cities across the country to articulate their own mission. Sarah is also the executive director of Voices of Florida, which emphasizes reproductive rights, immigrant rights and queer rights.

"It goes down to what the states and the smaller groups want. We don't tell people what their demands should be. To sum it up in a broad way, it's to push back against Project 2025 and give the power back to the people," Sarah added.

The 50501 is not affiliated with a political party, and there is no clear leader of the organization. At the protest in Washington, D.C., the organizers preached peace and emphasized civil disobedience was not welcome.