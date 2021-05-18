Florida Scouts rescued after becoming disoriented on river

What began as an adventure on the Loxahatchee River on Saturday quickly turned into a rescue operation after a group of Florida Scouts got lost.

An Aviation and Marine Unit was dispatched to the river after the Cub Scouts became "lost" and "disoriented," just south of Trapper Johns, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

An air unit located the group of Scouts in the river just east of I-95, the sheriff’s office said.

Video footage of the rescue operation shows the air unit using a spotlight to light a path in the Loxahatchee to guide the Scouts to safety.

Marine units were in contact with the Scout leader by phone and intercepted the boat in an area of JD State Park.