Florida roller coaster reopens 2 months after 6-year-old boy fell off: report

A Florida roller coaster has reopened nearly two months after a 6-year-old boy fell off of it.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed to FOX 35 Orlando Saturday that the Galaxy Spin, a "wild mouse"-style coaster, was cleared to reopen.

"The department allowed for the reopening of the Galaxy Spin ride after conducting a thorough investigation," the agency said in a statement.

"The investigation found that the ride was operated in accordance with all ride safety requirements and the manufacturer’s operations manual."

The incident happened at Fun Spot America's Kissimmee location the afternoon of Aug. 3. The child was found about 20 feet beneath the roller coaster's track "with traumatic injuries," according to the Osceola County Fire Rescue Department.

"The child fell off the ride. Right now we have him on the floor. They're screaming. We're trying our best not to move them," a caller told a 911 operator. "He's bleeding from his lip and the top corner of his head is very swollen. And um, I believe something with his hip, but I'm not too sure."

The state agency tasked with "safeguarding consumers," FDACS, is now mandating two changes to the ride "out of an abundance of caution," FOX 35 reports.

Any child under the age of 10 must have another person who is at least 14 years old or older ride with them.

Additional safety messaging and signage was required to be placed around the ride.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the child and their family, and we pray for a speedy recovery," the park previously said in a statement after the boy was taken to a hospital. "The safety of our guests is our number one priority."

Fox News Digital reached out to the park for comment regarding the coaster's reopening, but did not immediately hear back.

Fox News' Adam Sabes contributed to this report.