Florida roller coaster reopens 2 months after 6-year-old boy fell off: report

Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services allowed reopening following investigation

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
Florida officials release 911 call after 6-year-old boy fell off roller coaster Video

Florida officials release 911 call after 6-year-old boy fell off roller coaster

Florida officials released the 911 call placed when a 6-year-old boy fell off of a roller coaster in Kissimmee. (Credit: FOX 35)

A Florida roller coaster has reopened nearly two months after a 6-year-old boy fell off of it.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services confirmed to FOX 35 Orlando Saturday that the Galaxy Spin, a "wild mouse"-style coaster, was cleared to reopen. 

"The department allowed for the reopening of the Galaxy Spin ride after conducting a thorough investigation," the agency said in a statement.

"The investigation found that the ride was operated in accordance with all ride safety requirements and the manufacturer’s operations manual."

FLORIDA 911 CALL REVEALS 'SCREAMING' AFTER BOY, 6, FALLS OFF ROLLER COASTER: 'HE'S BLEEDING'

Roller Coaster

A 6-year-old boy in Kissimmee, Florida was taken to a hospital Aug. 3, 2023 after suffering severe injuries from falling off of a roller coaster. (FOX 35 Orlando)

The incident happened at Fun Spot America's Kissimmee location the afternoon of Aug. 3. The child was found about 20 feet beneath the roller coaster's track "with traumatic injuries," according to the Osceola County Fire Rescue Department.

"The child fell off the ride. Right now we have him on the floor. They're screaming. We're trying our best not to move them," a caller told a 911 operator. "He's bleeding from his lip and the top corner of his head is very swollen. And um, I believe something with his hip, but I'm not too sure."

BOY, 6, FALLS OFF FLORIDA ROLLER COASTER FORCING AMUSEMENT PARK TO CLOSE RIDE

Roller coaster accident

A spokesperson for the fire rescue department said that the 6-year-old boy was found about 20 feet beneath the ride's track "with traumatic injuries." (FOX 35 Orlando)

The state agency tasked with "safeguarding consumers," FDACS, is now mandating two changes to the ride "out of an abundance of caution," FOX 35 reports.

Any child under the age of 10 must have another person who is at least 14 years old or older ride with them.

Additional safety messaging and signage was required to be placed around the ride.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the child and their family, and we pray for a speedy recovery," the park previously said in a statement after the boy was taken to a hospital. "The safety of our guests is our number one priority."

Fox News Digital reached out to the park for comment regarding the coaster's reopening, but did not immediately hear back. 

Fox News' Adam Sabes contributed to this report. 