Boy, 6, falls off Florida roller coaster forcing amusement park to close ride

A six-year-old boy in Kissimmee, Florida was taken to a hospital on Friday after suffering severe injuries from falling off of a roller coaster.

The Osceola County Fire Rescue Department said that the incident happened at the Fun Spot amusement park in Kissimmee, Florida at around 3 p.m. on Friday following a report that a child fell from the park's Galaxy Spin roller coaster, according to FOX 35.

A spokesperson for the fire rescue department said that the 6-year-old boy was found about 20 feet beneath the ride's track "with traumatic injuries."

In a statement, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said the department is aware of the incident, adding the ride is now closed.

"The department is aware of the incident and we’re currently investigating. The ride is closed pending the outcome of the investigation," the statement reads.

Fun Spot America, which operates the amusement park, said "an unfortunate incident happened on the Galaxy Spin Roller Coaster that resulted in a child being injured."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the child and their family, and we pray for a speedy recovery," the park said. "The safety of our guests is our number one priority. We are working with the Florida Department of Agriculture and the manufacturer to investigate the incident."

"The FDACS has inspected the ride and found it to be in normal operating condition with no mechanical issues. They also found the ride was operated following all safety procedures and guidelines outlined by the manufacture and industry standards."

The Galaxy Spin is a mouse-style roller coaster taking riders through tight turns, with carts seating up to four people.

The park added that the ride wouldn't re-open "until we are 100% sure this will not happen again."