Hurricanes
Published

Florida resident describes 'carnival-ride' like swaying in high-rise building from Hurricane Ian winds

The witness in Fort Meyers described the swaying caused by Hurricane Ian as 'carnival ride like'

By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
Florida apartment building sways in Hurricane Ian's path: 'Unbelievable' Video

Florida apartment building sways in Hurricane Ian's path: 'Unbelievable'

In a video obtained by Fox News Digital, an apartment on the 27th. floor sways due to Hurricane Ian's force in Fort Meyers, Florida.

An eyewitness experienced the unexpected while taking refuge in a high rise building in Fort Myers, Florida during Hurricane Ian

Rob Guariano, a meteorologist and founder of the Weather Pros, was on the 27th floor of 33-floor building in Fort Myers, when he noticed that his bath tub filled with water was sloshing back and forth. 

HURRICANE IAN MAKES LANDFALL IN SOUTHWESTERN FLORIDA, MORE THAN 1M WITHOUT POWER

"You got motion-sick from the swaying." Guariano told Fox News Digital. "It was unbelievable." 

Rob Guariano showed his filled bath tub sloshing back and forth from the heavy winds in Fort Meyers.

Rob Guariano showed his filled bath tub sloshing back and forth from the heavy winds in Fort Meyers. (Rob Guariano)

Guariano described a "carnival-ride like" situation when moving around the room likening it to a suspension bridge

The meteorologist explained how skyscrapers are designed to be able to sway in the wind without endangering the building's structural integrity nor the occupants inside. 

Hurricane Ian brought sustained wind around 150 mph on Florida's southwest coast causing the building to sway aggressively.

The experienced meteorologist said that he stayed on the 27th floor until residents were told to take refuge on lower floors. 

Sarah Rumpf is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 