Florida resident describes 'carnival-ride' like swaying in high-rise building from Hurricane Ian winds

An eyewitness experienced the unexpected while taking refuge in a high rise building in Fort Myers, Florida during Hurricane Ian.

Rob Guariano, a meteorologist and founder of the Weather Pros, was on the 27th floor of 33-floor building in Fort Myers, when he noticed that his bath tub filled with water was sloshing back and forth.

"You got motion-sick from the swaying." Guariano told Fox News Digital. "It was unbelievable."

Guariano described a "carnival-ride like" situation when moving around the room likening it to a suspension bridge.

The meteorologist explained how skyscrapers are designed to be able to sway in the wind without endangering the building's structural integrity nor the occupants inside.

Hurricane Ian brought sustained wind around 150 mph on Florida's southwest coast causing the building to sway aggressively.

The experienced meteorologist said that he stayed on the 27th floor until residents were told to take refuge on lower floors.