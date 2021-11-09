Police in Florida rescue terrified woman from sinking, submerged car at last minute: 'I got her!'

Police in Florida released bodycam footage of officers rescuing a terrified woman who was trapped in a sinking car that crashed into a canal in Port Orange.

"This is another great example of Port Orange police officers’ daily commitment to the safety of their community and their willingness to put themselves in harm's way to protect a stranger," the Port Orange Police Department said on Facebook of the rescue that occurred on Friday.

The video shows a pizza delivery car submerged in a canal, with officers working to break windows to get the trapped female driver out of the car.

"She got a little confused and turned left directly into the canal because the water was level with the road," Port Orange Police Sgt. William Harrison told Fox 35 of how the woman landed in the canal. The area was dealing with flooding on Friday stemming from a Nor’easter.

A neighbor called 911, and three officers soon arrived on the scene.

"Climb out the back," one officer is heard telling the woman. "I need you to climb out the back."

"She was all the way underwater," Harrison explained to Fox 35. The woman was also heard screaming inside the car at one point.

"I got her!" one of the officers eventually shouts, before she was pulled to safety.

"Ma'am, are you OK?" an officer asked her. "Yes sir," she replied.

She was taken to the hospital and did not suffer any serious injuries. One of the officers cut his arm on the window glass, according to Harrison, who said rescuing people from the water is often dangerous for police because the victims panic.

"You’re dealing with moving water, wearing boots, vest, heavy gun belt. You’ve got 20-25 pounds of gear on you. It’s not the best environment for swimming," he said.