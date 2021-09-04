Police rescue bride after her car breaks down on the way to her wedding

A bride had to be rescued by a police officer recently after her car broke down in the middle of the highway.

Lydia Evans-Hughs, 29, from Wrexham, Wales, was on her way to her wedding last week when the vintage car she and her parents were riding in broke down, according to SWNS.

Evans-Hughs told SWNS that the vintage car had been "fine for the first five miles" before it "just gave up the ghost."

"I was worried I'd have to climb over the crash barrier and be left stood at the side of the road," she said.

However, traffic officers soon arrived at the scene.

"They saw it was a wedding car and offered us a lift," Evans-Hughs said. "That was the first time in the day that I had tears of relief."

Inspector Matt Geddes gave the bride and her parents a lift to the wedding and even turned on his car’s flashing lights and siren as they pulled up to the church.

"He asked how much of an entrance we wanted to make and my dad said a big one," Evans-Hughs said.

She added that they weren’t even noticeably late.

"Because of how fast it all happened and how promptly they turned up I wasn't very late at all – you couldn't have planned it better," Evans-Hughs said. "I'm just incredibly happy. All in all, it did go brilliantly."

Evans-Hughs was finally able to marry her partner Tidur Evans-Hughs, 31, after they had delayed their wedding twice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The fact we were finally able to have our day and everyone was able to be there is just priceless," Evans-Hughs said. "It was such a lovely ending… I hope it will be smooth sailing now and we can settle down and enjoy married life."

She added: "The most incredible and sincere thanks to the police. Without them what would we have done?"

Geddes, of the North Wales Police, told SWNS he was "glad to have been of help."

"The slightly unusual arrival brought about some smiles following what must have been a stressful situation, being stuck at the side of a busy A55 is not nice at the best of times," Geddes said. "The bride looked beautiful, the sun was shining and she was only a little late. I hope the couple have a wonderful day and a long and happy life together."