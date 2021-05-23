'Good Samaritan' saves man's life after St. Louis stabbing, but says credit belongs to the 'real heroes'

A man who identified himself only as the "Good Samaritan" to police officers, jumped into action last week at a Downtown St. Louis bar after a man walked in, saying that he’d been stabbed in the neck while waiting for a bus.

The "Good Samaritan," who had First Aid training, told St. Louis’ FOX2 he grabbed some gloves from the bar’s kitchen and yelled for some towels.

He then had the stabbing victim lie down on a table and applied pressure to his wound until first responders were able to arrive, according to the station.

Still, the "Good Samaritan" refused to take too much credit for saving the man’s life.

In an Instagram post seen by FOX2, the "Good Samaritan" played down the notion that he was a hero – just "a dude who relied on past training."

"I saw a human in need and I did what needed to be done. The REAL heroes are the people who do this multiple times a day as their job. First Responders are the heroes," he said. "They do what I did over and over again without thanks. Thank a paramedic. Thank a firefighter. They are the true heroes."