Florida

Florida police charge North Carolina man with murder after crashing semitruck into Tampa strip club

Dylan Fogle charged with murder, attempted murder, vehicular homicide, DUI with serious bodily injury and DUI manslaughter

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Man crashes semi-truck into gentlemen's club, killing 1, injuring 2 Video

Man crashes semi-truck into gentlemen's club, killing 1, injuring 2

A Florida man allegedly killed one and injured two more after being kicked out of a Tampa gentlemen's club early Tuesday morning and then crashing his semi-truck into the entrance of the establishment. (WTVT)

A North Carolina man accused of killing one and injuring two others after crashing a semitruck into a Tampa, Florida, gentlemen's club on Tuesday morning has been charged with murder and several other felonies, according to police.

The Tampa Police Department said 25-year-old Dylan Fogle of Thomasville, North Carolina, was charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree attempted murder, one count of vehicular homicide, two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury and one count of DUI manslaughter.

At about 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a truck in the parking lot of the Emperors Gentlemen’s Club on Adamo Drive.

When officers arrived, they saw that a truck had crashed into the front area of the building that leads to the entrance of the adult entertainment establishment.

Dylan Fogle mugshot

Tampa police arrested Dylan Fogle and charged him with murder and other felonies after he allegedly drove a semi-truck into a gentlemen's club, killing one man and injuring two others on Tuesday. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

Witnesses told police Fogle was kicked out of the club just before returning to drive his semitruck into a group of people standing at the entrance.

A preliminary investigation found Fogle was removed from the establishment because of inappropriate behavior.

Police said there were six people standing at the entrance, including three victims.

A view of the scene of the crash, with caution tape and a police cruiser present

The cab of a semitruck crashed into the entrance of Emperor's Gentleman's Club in Tampa, killing one and injuring two others. (WTVT)

One of the victims, Giovanni Soto, died at the scene.

Aerial view of Emperor's Gentleman's Club in Tampa

The Emperor's Gentleman's Club in Tampa was the scene of a fatal deliberate crash in the early hours of Tuesday morning, police said. (WTVT)

The other two adult men sustained serious injuries and were taken to an area hospital. Both victims have been released from the hospital.

Fogle was also taken to the hospital, and according to police, he had a blood alcohol content above the legal limit of 0.08%.

He was booked into the Orient Road Jail and held without bond.

Fox News Digital's Jasmine Baehr contributed to this report.

