Florida man allegedly throws spaghetti sauce at his mother in domestic dispute, hides in bushes from police

A Florida man was arrested after throwing spaghetti sauce at his mother, according to police reports.



St. Petersburg resident Anthony Edlin allegedly threw spaghetti sauce in his mother Denise Camodeca's hair after a "verbal argument" on Sunday, August 4.



Edlin, also known as Anthony Fiacco, was arrested for domestic battery and resisting an officer without violence after the incident.

It is unclear whether the spaghetti sauce thrown at Ms. Camodeca was hot at the time. According to the arrest affidavit, Edlin has lived with his mother for over five years.

After the incident, Edlin fled from the house and allegedly hid behind bushes in his backyard from police.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers announced "police, show me your hands" to Edlin while in the bushes, resulting in further evasion.



The affidavit shows that Edlin was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time, and was not considered someone with mental health issues.

Edlin has since been released on his own recognizance from the Pinellas County Jail.

The St. Petersburg Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.