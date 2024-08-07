Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

Florida man allegedly throws spaghetti sauce at his mother in domestic dispute, hides in bushes from police

Edlin ran away after police identified themselves to him while hiding in the bushes

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
close
Escaped Florida inmate who faked injury found hiding in bushes Video

Escaped Florida inmate who faked injury found hiding in bushes

Anthony Romine was pulled from thick underbrush while trying to hide, authorities said. (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

A Florida man was arrested after throwing spaghetti sauce at his mother, according to police reports.

St. Petersburg resident Anthony Edlin allegedly threw spaghetti sauce in his mother Denise Camodeca's hair after a "verbal argument" on Sunday, August 4.

Edlin, also known as Anthony Fiacco, was arrested for domestic battery and resisting an officer without violence after the incident.

FLORIDA WOMAN ACCUSED OF HURLING BURRITO, TACO AT HUSBAND DURING FIGHT OVER FAST-FOOD BIRTHDAY MEAL: POLICE

It is unclear whether the spaghetti sauce thrown at Ms. Camodeca was hot at the time. According to the arrest affidavit, Edlin has lived with his mother for over five years. 

Anthony Edlin Fiacco

Anthony Edlin is in custody after throwing spaghetti sauce at his mother during a domestic dispute on Monday. (Pinellas County Sheriff's Department)

After the incident, Edlin fled from the house and allegedly hid behind bushes in his backyard from police.

FLORIDA TEEN WHO PUMMELED TEACHER'S AIDE OVER NINTENDO SWITCH LEARNS HIS FATE

According to the arrest affidavit, officers announced "police, show me your hands" to Edlin while in the bushes, resulting in further evasion.

The affidavit shows that Edlin was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time, and was not considered someone with mental health issues.

Spaghetti bolognese

Spaghetti Bolognese is seen in this illustration photo taken in Nice, France on May 28, 2024. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Edlin has since been released on his own recognizance from the Pinellas County Jail.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The St. Petersburg Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com