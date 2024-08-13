Florida man kills one, injures two with semi-truck after being kicked out of gentleman's club: Police

A Florida man has killed one and injured two others after crashing a semi-truck into a Tampa gentleman's club early Tuesday morning.

The truck driver is in custody and in critical condition after the incident. The unnamed driver was kicked out of the establishment around 4:00 am Tuesday for unknown reasons leading up to the deliberate crash.



"Around 4:19 am, officers responded to a call for a truck vs pedestrian in the parking lot of the Emperors Gentleman Club located at 5718 E. Adamo Drive," read a Tampa Police statement shared with Fox News Digital.

"Upon arrival, officers found the truck had crashed into the front area of the building that leads to the entrance," the statement continued.



According to police, witnesses at the scene shared that the unnamed driver "had just been kicked out of the club" before returning to crash into the entrance of the gentleman's club, hitting a group of people present.



The Tampa Police described the victim and the two other injured parties present as "adult males."



The two injured men are hospitalized currently but expected to survive the incident.

"This is an unbelievably tragic and completely avoidable incident," said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw in a statement shared with Fox News Digital. "We will work to get justice for the victims and their families. We are thinking of all those impacted including the innocent bystanders who witnessed this horrific ordeal."



The Tampa Police Department will release more information as it becomes available, including charges pressed against the semi-truck driver.