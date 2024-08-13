Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

Florida man kills one, injures two with semi-truck after being kicked out of gentleman's club: Police

Charges against the unnamed semi-truck driver have not yet been released by Tampa Police

Fox News
Published
close
Florida man crashes semi-truck into gentleman's club, killing one and injuring two Video

Florida man crashes semi-truck into gentleman's club, killing one and injuring two

An unnamed Florida man has killed one and injured two more after being kicked out of a Tampa gentleman's club early Tuesday morning, crashing his semi-truck into the entrance of the establishment. (Credit: WTVT)

A Florida man has killed one and injured two others after crashing a semi-truck into a Tampa gentleman's club early Tuesday morning.

The truck driver is in custody and in critical condition after the incident. The unnamed driver was kicked out of the establishment around 4:00 am Tuesday for unknown reasons leading up to the deliberate crash.

DRONE VIDEO CAPTURES FLORIDA WOMAN'S RESCUE AFTER SHE GOT STUCK IN RISING WATERS DURING DEBBY AFTERMATH

"Around 4:19 am, officers responded to a call for a truck vs pedestrian in the parking lot of the Emperors Gentleman Club located at 5718 E. Adamo Drive," read a Tampa Police statement shared with Fox News Digital.

A view of the scene of the crash, with caution tape and a police cruiser present

The cab of a semi-truck crashed into the entrance of Emperor's Gentleman's Club in Tampa, killing one and injuring two others. (WTVT)

"Upon arrival, officers found the truck had crashed into the front area of the building that leads to the entrance," the statement continued.

According to police, witnesses at the scene shared that the unnamed driver "had just been kicked out of the club" before returning to crash into the entrance of the gentleman's club, hitting a group of people present.

FLORIDA MAN ALLEGEDLY THROWS SPAGHETTI SAUCE AT HIS MOTHER IN DOMESTIC DISPUTE, HIDES IN BUSHES FROM POLICE

The Tampa Police described the victim and the two other injured parties present as "adult males."

The two injured men are hospitalized currently but expected to survive the incident.

Aerial view of Emperor's Gentleman's Club in Tampa

The Emperor's Gentleman's Club in Tampa was the scene of a fatal deliberate crash in the early hours of Tuesday morning. (WTVT)

"This is an unbelievably tragic and completely avoidable incident," said Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw in a statement shared with Fox News Digital. "We will work to get justice for the victims and their families. We are thinking of all those impacted including the innocent bystanders who witnessed this horrific ordeal."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Tampa Police Department will release more information as it becomes available, including charges pressed against the semi-truck driver.