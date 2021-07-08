Florida cop shooting suspect indicted on attempted murder charge

The Florida man accused of shooting a Daytona Beach police officer and leading police on a three-day manhunt that ended when he was arrested on a Black nationalist militia group’s property has been indicted on an attempted murder charge.

Othal Wallace is accused of shooting Officer Jason Raynor in the head during a stop on June 23.

Raynor’s bodycam recorded the incident, and the video shows Wallace getting out of a driver’s seat when the officer approaches and refusing when Raynor asks him to sit back down.

After a brief exchange, the two begin fighting, and Raynor can be heard yelling, "Stop! Stop, man!" before a gunshot. The officer has been hospitalized in critical condition ever since.

The Seventh District State Attorney’s Office of Florida submitted an indictment for the attempted first-degree murder of a police officer Thursday, Click Orlando reported.

The state attorney’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

At the time of his arrest, Wallace was allegedly holed up in a treehouse stocked with firearms on land owned by the "Not F---ing Around Coalition," according to authorities.

The group, also known as NFAC, has been involved in at least one violent clash before. A member accidentally shot and wounded three associates during an armed rally in Louisville, Ky., in July 2020.

A now-removed Facebook page belonging to the militia and allegedly run by Wallace contained violent anti-police rhetoric and Black power messages.

He had a lengthy criminal record including arrests for assault and battery.

