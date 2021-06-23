Florida police officer 'critical' after shot in head; manhunt underway for suspect

A manhunt for a suspect was underway in Florida on Wednesday night after a police officer was shot in the head while on duty, according to reports.

The wounded Daytona Beach officer was rushed into surgery in critical condition, reports said.

Police searched for the suspect, identified as Othal Wallace, 29, who was considered "armed & dangerous," the Volusia County Sheriff’s Department said in a release.

The officer was found on the ground with a gunshot wound after he’d stopped responding to his radio while investigating a suspicious incident in the area, WKMG-TV of Orlando reported.

"Please keep the @DaytonaBchPDofficer and family in your prayers," Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood tweeted along with a photo of the suspect driving away in a Honda HRV.

A $100,000 reward was being offered for information leading to Wallace’s capture and parts of Interstates 4 and 95 were shut down to prevent his escape, according to WKMG.

The wounded officer has not been identified.