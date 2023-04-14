Florida OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney sued by family of slain boyfriend for funeral expenses

Miami social media star Courtney Clenney has been sued for negligence for fatally stabbing boyfriend Christian Obumseli with a kitchen knife in their luxury apartment more than one year ago.

The victim's father, Chio Obumseli, filed the wrongful death suit against Clenney, the owners of the high-rise building where the altercation occurred and the exclusive property's management and security companies.

Chio, as the representative of Christian's estate, alleges Clenney failed to "maintain the subject premises in a safe and danger-free manner" when she stabbed her lover to death on April 3, 2022, during an altercation in their 22nd-floor apartment.

The suit alleges Clenney, 26, was negligent in that "an atmosphere was created at subject building that facilitated the commission of crimes against persons."

Christian's estate is suing her for the cost of his "medical care and funeral arrangements," loss of future income and his family's pain and suffering.

Clenney, who goes by Courtney Tailor online, has been locked up since her August arrest on a single count of second-degree murder for the killing of her cryptocurrency trader boyfriend, with whom she had a volatile relationship.

Clenney's lawyers have argued that she was a victim of domestic violence and acted in self-defense when she plunged a knife into Christian's chest.

But police records and other evidence suggest the pair abused each other.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle characterized their romance as "tempestuous and combative" in a press conference announcing Clenney's arrest.

In Clenney's statement to police immediately after the deadly confrontation, the Texas-born beauty allegedly said, "I really don't know if this was justified at all."

The criminal charges brought her flourishing online business to a standstill. The fitness influencer raked in a staggering $1,806,003 in 2021 and $966,692 in 2020, solely from her content on OnlyFans, according to her tax returns.

These sums do not include her many other revenue streams, including Instagram, where she boasts 2 million followers, and sponsorship deals.

Clenney's next hearing is slated for May 9 in Miami-Dade criminal court, according to an online docket.

Her attorney, Frank Prieto, didn't immediately return a request for comment, but he told TMZ, "Courtney will defend this civil matter as vigorously as the pending criminal case."

Prieto told the outlet that Christian's "estate is seeking wrongful death damages in hopes of getting a huge payout because these companies have very high limits on their insurance policies."

Clenney, on the other hand, has no assets they can collect on, according to Prieto.

"Once she is vindicated in the criminal matter, the civil case will also fall apart," he added.