Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Florida
Published

Florida officers jump into river to arrest suspect who fled car crash

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
Raw video: Florida officers jump into river in pursuit of suspectVideo

Raw video: Florida officers jump into river in pursuit of suspect

Aerial footage shows the conclusion of the officers' pursuit of the suspect who hit a detective stopped at a traffic light.

Florida deputies arrested a man who tried to flee a car crash Tuesday by jumping into the Hillsborough River, officials said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said that one of its deputies and a Florida Highway Patrol trooper jumped into the river to apprehend 43-year-old Jack Knapper.

O'ROURKE COMPARES TRUMP SPEECH TO NAZY RALLY, SAYS EL PASO COULD BE MODERN-DAY ELLIS ISLAND

The sheriff’s office aviation unit captured the arrest in a dramatic video.

Authorities say Knapper was behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang that rear-ended an unmarked vehicle driven by a sheriff's detective at a Tampa traffic light. Knapper allegedly ignored the detective's instruction to pull over and sped off.

Jack Knapper

Jack Knapper (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

Soon after, a witness who witnessed the accident called the sheriff's office and told investigators that they had followed Knapper's car onto the highway, where he abandoned the Mustang and ran through a wooded area before jumping into the river.

The news outlet said Knapper was charged with leaving the scene of a crash, fleeing to elude, driving without a valid license and resisting arrest without violence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Investigators say Knapper could also face a possible DUI charge. He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated for exhaustion.

"We couldn't have asked for a better outcome in this case," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "Our HCSO deputies and FHP troopers worked together seamlessly to take a dangerous driver off of the road and take him into custody without anyone getting hurt,"

Click for more from FOX 13.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.