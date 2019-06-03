Florida murder suspect released from jail on court mix-up: report

A Florida man charged with first-degree murder was released from Broward County Jail Thursday on a court mix-up and authorities are trying to get him back in custody, according to a report.

Eric Vail, 28, was arrested in January for allegedly shooting and killing a man last October. Vail and a suspected accomplice were indicted in April with first-degree murder, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Vail was facing two separate cases in Broward Circuit Court – one from the January arrest, and another for the April grand jury indictment. On Thursday, Circuit Judge closed the January case because the charges were addressed in the April indictment.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office said it received “unequivocal direction that the second degree murder charge on Eric Vail had been dismissed. We did not have and have not yet located any documentation stating the subject was to be held on another charge.”

TEXAS MURDER SUSPECT FOUND DEAD AFTER BODIES OF 2 CHILDREN DISCOVERED IN BURNING CAR

Public Defender Howard Finkelstein, who is representing Vail, said his client is “not supposed to be out,” and his office hasn’t heard from him.

“Our main priority at this time is to locate and apprehend this dangerous criminal,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information regarding Vail’s whereabouts is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.