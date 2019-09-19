Florida middle school teacher found guilty of selling drugs to students, court records say

A Florida former middle school teacher was found guilty Wednesday of selling illegal drugs to two of her students, according to court records.

A Hendry County jury found Maria Rivera, 37, guilty of numerous charges, including drug possession, selling within 1,000 feet of a school, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the Miami Herald reported.

Formerly a teacher at Clewiston Middle, Rivera faces up to 35 years in prison when she’s sentenced. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 16.

A Hendry County Sheriff's Office investigation, which began in December 2017, found that Rivera sold marijuana to two girls, ages 12 and 14.

Rivera took the girls off-campus and taught them how to prepare and ingest the drugs, investigators said. The girls had not previously used drugs.

The investigation also determined that Rivera took money from a student and promised to deliver drugs the next day. She was arrested Dec. 8, after authorities intercepted her vehicle as she was driving off school grounds with a student.

The teacher has remained free since posting a $101,000 bond in March 2018, according to the Herald.

