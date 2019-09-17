Dealers beware-- police in North Port, Fla. are taking aggressive action against drugs in their community, and are placing signs in the yards of homes where they conduct successful raids intended to intimidate other dealers and put illegal operations out of business.

“Drug dealers, it’s a 'sign' of things to come. The North Port Community is putting you on notice,” the North Port Police Department’s Instagram account announced.

A NPPD spokesperson said this was the first time the department had used the sign, an idea they got from another department in Flagler County. "We think this will impact their 'business' which is the goal. They know we know, now so does everyone else. Don’t sell drugs in North Port."

The post laid out how their new system conducts drug busts-- once community tips come in, the intel division investigates and Special Enforcement team builds the case, “while you think you’re getting away with it,” the North Port Police post warned.

“4. The Special Response Team shows up one morning at your door. 5. You go to jail 6. You get this sign in your front yard letting everyone know you are out of business,” the post detailed.

This bust highlighted on social media began with a traffic stop. A driver and his passenger were pulled over for not wearing their seatbelts. It was then found that the driver was driving on a suspended license and there was methamphetamine within reach of the passenger, Carlos Smith. The police were then able to obtain a search warrant for the home and arrest Carlos and Tavarious Smith for possession of an illegal substance.