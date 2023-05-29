Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida Memorial Day shooting at beach boardwalk injures 9, including minors, police say

Hollywood police said there would be a heavy presence of officers as the investigation continues

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Hollywood police said the shooting stemmed from altercation between two groups

At least nine people – including minors – were injured Memorial Day after shots rang out near the beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida. 

Police responded to a call just before 6:45 p.m. local time regarding multiple people shot near Johnson St. Officers rendered aid and the victims were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. 

Hollywood Beach Broadwalk in Hollywood, Fla.

Police respond to a shooting near the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk in Hollywood, Fla., Monday evening, May 29, 2023. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Police said the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two groups. One person of interest has been detained and another remains at large, police said. A department spokesperson said the suspect at large is believed to be a Black male with dreads, a black short sleeve shirt, and camo shorts. 

2 DEAD, 2 INJURED IN SHOOTING AT NORTHERN VIRGINIA HOME

Videos circulating online shows a packed crowd scrambling on the beach boardwalk after shots rang out. 

Police said there would be a heavy presence of officers as the investigation continues. Officials were also setting up an area for family members to reunite.

Hollywood Beach is a popular ocean destination about 11 miles south of Fort Lauderdale and 20 miles north of Miami. The beach was expected to see more visitors than usual with the Memorial Day holiday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

