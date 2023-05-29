Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Florida 2-year-old dies after father shoots him during argument, crashes car on way to hospital

St. Petersburg, Florida suspect faces charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child, held on $750K bond

Greg Wehner
Greg Wehner
St. Petersburg, Florida, police arrested a man on Sunday after he allegedly shot his 2-year-old son during an argument at his parent’s home earlier that night, according to reports.

FOX 13 in Tampa reported that officers with the St. Petersburg Police Department responded to a home on 15th Avenue South at about 8:10 p.m. on Sunday.

Aaron Creary mugshot

Aaron Creary booking photo (St. Petersburg Police Department)

When officers arrived, they learned 22-year-old Aaron Creary and his parents got into an argument that led him to brandishing a gun, which fired and struck his 2-year-old son, Armani.

FLORIDA MAN ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY POURING GAS ON ANOTHER MAN AND LIGHTING HIM ON FIRE: POLICE

Creary attempted to drive Armani to the hospital, police said, but along the way he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a parked vehicle in front of a closed building on 34th Street South and 15th Avenue South.

After the crash, the child was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Armani turned 2-years-old in April.

Creary has been charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and violation of probation.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office jail records show Creary was booked in the county jail and held on $750,000 bond.

