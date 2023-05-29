2 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Northern Virginia home

Police said two men were killed and two others were hospitalized after a shooting at a home in Virginia.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon in a residential neighborhood in Woodbridge, Prince William County police said in a news release.

Police said a group of people were inside the home when one began shooting, striking four men. The suspect fled the home.

When officers arrived, they found one man outside the home who was later pronounced dead. Officers found three additional gunshot victims inside the home. One of the men later died at the hospital. Two other men remain hospitalized. Police said the extent of their injuries are unknown.

Detectives are investigating to determine what led up to the shooting. The identities of the victims were not immediately released.

Maj. Kevin Hughart told WTOP-FM that investigators do not believe the shooting was random, and they’re looking for one suspect.