Florida man who killed 3 in fiery crash handed 'creative' sentence to mark accident's anniversary

A Florida driver who pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter for a 2014 crash that killed three people – including his sister – was handed an unusual sentence this week.

Erick Betancourt, 24, was ordered by Judge Alan Fine to spend one night in jail every year on the anniversary of the accident for the next 10 years, the Miami Herald reported.

Betancourt was driving when his vehicle veered into the wrong lane on Miami’s Krome Avenue and crashed into another car before 2 a.m. in January 2014. Those killed were Betancourt’s teenage sister and two men in the other car, including 22-year-old electronic music artist Anthony “DJ SonicC” Rodriguez.

Law enforcement officials said Betancourt was driving nearly 30 mph over the speed limit but was not drunk or otherwise impaired, according to the Miami Herald. He and his sister were returning home from a wedding.

Betancourt’s defense said he veered into the oncoming lane after swerving to avoid hitting another car.

He was also ordered Monday to complete community service and comply with other conditions, including cleaning a memorial site erected for the victims.

Rodriguez’s mother called the sentence “ridiculous” and said Betancourt should face “some kind of consequences.” He had faced up to 27 years in prison, the Miami Herald reported.

Jonathan Schwartz, Betancourt’s attorney, called the sentencing “incredibly reasoned” and “creative.”

