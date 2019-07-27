Manatee shocks Florida man when it comes ashore to munch on grass

A Florida man was surprised when earlier this month a manatee almost entirely came ashore as it fed on his lawn near a river’s edge.

Dan Scovern, who caught the interaction on video, lives on the St. Lucie River near the North Fork, St. Lucie River Aquatic Preserve and on July 9 he was shocked to find that a manatee came ashore to eat the tall grass on his yard.

NUCLEAR CROCODILES? FLORIDA POWER PLANT HELPS PROTECT REPTILES ONCE NEARLY EXTINCT

“This is the most I’ve ever seen it coming out of the water,” Scovern can be heard saying in the video.

This marine animal - sometimes described as a sea cow - is usually found in Florida’s shallow rivers, bays, canals, and coastal waters. They migrate to natural springs to stay warm during the colder months. Manatees are herbivores and mainly consume seagrasses and freshwater vegetation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scovern told Stroyful that he grows the grass near the river’s edge on his property longer so that the manatees can snack.

The average adult Florida manatee can grow anywhere between 10 and 12 feet long and can weigh up to 1,800 pounds.