Florida man on the run from police for 2 months found hiding in clothes dryer: 'Tumble-ready'

A Florida fugitive on the run from the law for nearly two months was taken into custody on Friday after he was found hiding inside the drum of a home's clothes dryer.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old David Jerome Jackson was wanted on charges of firing a gun into a dwelling, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, damage to property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, for an incident on March 15, 2024.

On Friday, deputies received a tip that Jackson was inside a house on Edgewater Drive in Pensacola and they were issued a warrant to execute at the residence.

Deputies executed the search warrant and entered the home to look for Jackson.

After an extensive search, deputies entered the laundry room and discovered Jackson folded up inside a "remarkably small dryer drum," the sheriff’s office said, adding the look on his face was "a combination of guilt, embarrassment, and warm hosiery."

"He was pulled from the dryer one limb at a time, as he clung to his tumble-ready hideout," the sheriff’s office said. "Outside the dryer, deputies removed three dryer sheets, two mismatched socks, and a crumpled-up tissue from his surprisingly wrinkled Star Wars shirt."

Jackson was arrested and booked into the county jail.

All suspects, the sheriff’s office said, are presumed innocent and "free of static cling," until proven otherwise in the court of law.