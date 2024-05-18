Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Florida man praised by police for fatally stabbing intruder who shot his wife

Suspect Lindsey Glenn was 'cut to pieces' and 'very much deceased' when authorities arrived to the scene of the crime

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
Victims are in stable condition after man kills home intruder who shoots his wife

Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman gives update on the female victim, who was shot during a home invasion in Florida. Her husband was treated at a local hospital and released. CREDIT: Highlands County Sheriff's Office

Police are praising a Florida resident who fatally stabbed a home intruder after the suspect shot his wife. 

Law enforcement with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in Avon Park on Thursday after a violent confrontation was reported at the residence, according to local outlet Fox 13 Tampa Bay.

Lindsey Glenn — a 62-year-old former prisoner previously convicted of a dozen felonies — "used a ruse" to trick an elderly couple, both 69, into letting him inside their home on Joe Hilton Street.

Lindsey Glenn

The Highland County Sheriff's Office reports that suspect Lindsey Glenn is believed to have tricked a married couple in Avon Park, Avon Park into letting him into their home before shooting the wife in the face. (Highland County Sheriff's Office)

After entering, Glenn reportedly pulled a firearm and shot the female victim in the face, severely wounding her. 

Police say that after seeing his wife shot, the male victim leaped into action and grabbed a garden knife. The husband reportedly stabbed Glenn repeatedly with the 7-inch blade. 

The female victim stumbled out of the home and onto the porch of their next-door neighbor while bleeding profusely. 

She is currently in stable condition at a trauma center, while the male victim was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries and then released, police say.

Glenn was "cut to pieces" and "very much deceased" by the time authorities arrived at the scene, Sheriff Paul Blackman said in a video update on the incident.

Paul Blackman

Highland Country Sheriff Paul Blackman appears in a video posted to his office's social media updating the public on the violent confrontation in Avon Park. Blackman reported that Glenn was "cut to pieces" and "very much deceased" by the time authorities arrived to the scene of the crime. (Highland Country Sheriff's Office)

"I would like to commend the male victim for his bravery and quick action in defending his wife and their home," Blackman said in the video. "We will pray for his wife that she has a fast and full recovery."

Glenn previously served at least six prison sentences and had been previously convicted on burglary and robbery charges.

The department's full investigation is still active and ongoing.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com