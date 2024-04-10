Florida man reportedly pulled knife on boy riding bike on sidewalk because he felt his life was in danger

A Winter Springs, Florida man was arrested this week after allegedly pulling a knife out and pointing it at a child who was riding a bicycle on the sidewalk, and not in the bike lane, according to police.

FOX 35 in Orlando reported that 73-year-old Richard Shafer was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Shafer reportedly told police he became upset because the boy was not riding in the bike lane and pointed the knife at him because he was afraid his life was in danger.

Shafer also allegedly said the boy was riding the bike "right at me."

The Winter Springs Police Department responded to a disturbance report on Monday afternoon near Winter Springs Boulevard and Tuskawilla Road.

Dispatchers told police they received a call about a man pulling a knife at a child.

When police arrived, they spoke to the child victim, who said a man, later identified as Shafer, stopped him as he was riding his bike home.

When Shafer stopped the boy, he told police, Shafer pulled out a military-style knife and pointed it at him because he was riding his bike on a sidewalk and not in the bike lane.

Police said the boy appeared frightened. He told police he apologized to Shafer before riding his bike home, according to FOX 35.

Officers located and arrested Shafer, who police said was allegedly in possession of a knife matching the description of the one described by the child. Shafer was also in possession of a gun at the time of his arrest.