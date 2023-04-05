Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida man pulls out machete at bar after request for another karaoke song denied, deputies say

Travis Jordan, 39, allegedly drew the machete at Kennedy's Lamp Post Tavern in Cape Canaveral, Florida

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A Florida man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly whipped out a machete at a bar after his request to sing another karaoke song was denied, authorities said. 

Travis Jordan, 39, was charged with breach of peace-disorderly conduct in connection with the incident that unfolded just before 2 p.m. Sunday at Kennedy's Lamp Post Tavern in Cape Canaveral, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said.

Jordan is accused of pulling out an 18-inch machete when an employee told him he couldn’t sing another karaoke song, WKMG-TV reported, citing an arrest affidavit.

"Apparently our friend Mr. Jordan here, didn’t fully understand the rules of karaoke, as when the stage lights turned off, he tried to force them back on by pulling out a machete he had concealed on him, and demanding to do an encore!!" the sheriff’s office said.

Travis Jordan, 39, was charged with breach of peace-disorderly conduct after allegedly taking out a machete at a bar. He was booked into the Brevard County Jail.

Travis Jordan, 39, was charged with breach of peace-disorderly conduct after allegedly taking out a machete at a bar. He was booked into the Brevard County Jail. (Brevard County Sheriffs Office )

An employee at the bar convinced Jordan to peacefully hand over the machete, according to the affidavit. Responding deputies said they found Jordan with bloodshot and glassy eyes, smelling of alcohol and having difficulty standing.

Jordan allegedly pulled out a machete at Kennedy's Lamp Post Tavern in Cape Canaveral on Sunday when an employee denied his request to sing another karaoke song.

Jordan allegedly pulled out a machete at Kennedy's Lamp Post Tavern in Cape Canaveral on Sunday when an employee denied his request to sing another karaoke song. (Google Street View)

Jordan, who appeared "extremely intoxicated," told deputies that he keeps the machete on him "because he always needs to stay alert," according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff's office said Jordan pulled out a concealed machete and demanded to do an encore at Kennedy's Lamp Post Tavern in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The sheriff's office said Jordan pulled out a concealed machete and demanded to do an encore at Kennedy's Lamp Post Tavern in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (Brevard County Sheriff's Office )

"Unfortunately, Jordan’s actions didn’t earn him another song on stage, but they did win him a trip to ‘Ivey’s Iron Bar Lodge’ where every night is open mic night and he can sing any song he wants all night long!!" the sheriff’s office said.