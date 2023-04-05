Florida man pulls out machete at bar after request for another karaoke song denied, deputies say

A Florida man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly whipped out a machete at a bar after his request to sing another karaoke song was denied, authorities said.

Travis Jordan, 39, was charged with breach of peace-disorderly conduct in connection with the incident that unfolded just before 2 p.m. Sunday at Kennedy's Lamp Post Tavern in Cape Canaveral, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said.

Jordan is accused of pulling out an 18-inch machete when an employee told him he couldn’t sing another karaoke song, WKMG-TV reported, citing an arrest affidavit.

"Apparently our friend Mr. Jordan here, didn’t fully understand the rules of karaoke, as when the stage lights turned off, he tried to force them back on by pulling out a machete he had concealed on him, and demanding to do an encore!!" the sheriff’s office said.

FLORIDA TEEN CHARGED FOR ALLGEDLY BEATING DOG AFTER IT RAN AWAY: SHERIFF

An employee at the bar convinced Jordan to peacefully hand over the machete, according to the affidavit. Responding deputies said they found Jordan with bloodshot and glassy eyes, smelling of alcohol and having difficulty standing.

‘PSYCHOTIC CRACK’ TO BLAME FOR 11-YEAR-OLD STEPSON'S SAVAGE MURDER, DUMPING OF BODY, WOMAN'S DEFENSE ARGUES

Jordan, who appeared "extremely intoxicated," told deputies that he keeps the machete on him "because he always needs to stay alert," according to the sheriff’s office.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Unfortunately, Jordan’s actions didn’t earn him another song on stage, but they did win him a trip to ‘Ivey’s Iron Bar Lodge’ where every night is open mic night and he can sing any song he wants all night long!!" the sheriff’s office said.