Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Judaism

Orthodox Jewish children beaten by man in NYC, police investigating

The suspect pushed one 13-year-old victim to the ground and stomped on the 11-year-old victim before fleeing the scene

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
Orthodox Jewish children attacked by suspect on New York City sidewalk Video

Orthodox Jewish children attacked by suspect on New York City sidewalk

Video footage shows two Orthodox Jewish children were attacked on a New York City sidewalk by a suspect who rode up to the area on a bike.

The New York Police Department is investigating the seemingly random attack of two Jewish children earlier this week.

Two children — 11 years old and 13 years old — were attacked on Sunday by a passerby while playing on the sidewalk in Bedford-Stuyvesant, video footage shows.

The suspect was seen in the footage stopping his Citi bike while riding past a group of children on Franklin Avenue.

DOG-WALKING NY COUPLE TURNS TABLE ON WOULD-BE MUGGER WHO WAS HOSPITALIZED WITH STAB WOUNDS: VIDEO

Attack Jewish children New York

The unidentified suspect accused of beating a pair of Orthodox Jewish children in New York City is captured on video arriving at the scene of the crime on a Citi bike. (Williamsburrg365)

The man, believed to be between 18 and 20 years old, approached the group of youths and reportedly shouted at them to "get off the sidewalk."

Video, first obtained by local outlet Williamsburg 365 News, shows the man violently grabbing at one of the children and pushing him to the ground.

MAN WITH ROLEX MUGGED, BEATEN UNCONSCIOUS MOMENTS BEFORE CATCHING ELEVATOR, SUSPECT IN LAPD CUSTODY

Attack Jewish children New York

The suspect is seen approaching and violently grabbing at one of the children as the others fearfully move out of the way. The suspect allegedly yelled at the children to "get off the sidewalk." (Williamsburrg365)

Video shows that as the rest of the children backed away, he lunged at the nearest and dragged him to the ground before repeatedly kicking and beating him as the group scattered.

The suspect then returned to the Citi bike he had been riding, mounted, and fled the scene. Both victims are reported to be recovering after suffering minor injuries.

"This assault on a group of Orthodox Jewish children is disgusting," Borough President Antonio Reynoso told local outlet News 12. "Antisemitism has no home in Brooklyn, and I am grateful that the Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating this attack. My office is monitoring the situation."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Suspect stomps on Jewish children on NYC sidewalk

The suspect then grabbed and threw the 11-year-old victim to the ground before stomping and beating the child as the rest of the group scattered in fear. He then fled the scene on the same Citi bike on which he arrived. (Williamsburrg365)

The New York City Police Department is investigating the incident. 

Officials are requesting anyone with information about the identity of the suspect to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers program.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com