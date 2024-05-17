Orthodox Jewish children beaten by man in NYC, police investigating

The New York Police Department is investigating the seemingly random attack of two Jewish children earlier this week.

Two children — 11 years old and 13 years old — were attacked on Sunday by a passerby while playing on the sidewalk in Bedford-Stuyvesant, video footage shows.

The suspect was seen in the footage stopping his Citi bike while riding past a group of children on Franklin Avenue.

The man, believed to be between 18 and 20 years old, approached the group of youths and reportedly shouted at them to "get off the sidewalk."

Video, first obtained by local outlet Williamsburg 365 News, shows the man violently grabbing at one of the children and pushing him to the ground.

Video shows that as the rest of the children backed away, he lunged at the nearest and dragged him to the ground before repeatedly kicking and beating him as the group scattered.

The suspect then returned to the Citi bike he had been riding, mounted, and fled the scene. Both victims are reported to be recovering after suffering minor injuries.

"This assault on a group of Orthodox Jewish children is disgusting," Borough President Antonio Reynoso told local outlet News 12. "Antisemitism has no home in Brooklyn, and I am grateful that the Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating this attack. My office is monitoring the situation."

The New York City Police Department is investigating the incident.

Officials are requesting anyone with information about the identity of the suspect to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers program.