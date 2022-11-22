Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida man jumps Burger King counter, threatens workers with pliers to get free food: surveillance video

Tampa police found Hubert Credit Jr., 50, eating inside bathroom stall

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Tampa police arrested a man who demanded the Burger King staff to give him free food. When he was denied, he grabbed a pair of pliers from his pocket and jumped over the counter to threaten employees. (Credit: Tampa Police Department)

A Florida man threatened Burger King employees with a pair of pliers while jumping the counter and demanding free food on Friday, authorities said.

Hubert Credit Jr., 50, entered the fast-food restaurant in Tampa shortly after 5:30 p.m. and began stating he wanted free food from workers, the Tampa Police Department said.

When the workers refused, Credit pulled a pair of pliers from his pocket and threatened them, according to authorities. 

Surveillance video shows Credit bang the pliers on the counter and knock over one of the cash registers, police said. He can then be seen jumping the service counter where he allegedly made additional threats.

The suspect pulled out pliers from his pocket and knocked over a register while threatening workers, police said.

The suspect pulled out pliers from his pocket and knocked over a register while threatening workers, police said. (Tampa Police Department)

"In fear, a restaurant manager discreetly notified a citizen in the drive through lane with her radio headset that they were in danger and to call 911," the department said. 

The suspect jumped over a service counter and continued to threaten workers and demand free food, police said.

The suspect jumped over a service counter and continued to threaten workers and demand free food, police said. (Tampa Police Department)

In the meantime, police said the manager was forced to give Credit free food.

A Burger King manager was forced to give the suspect a bag of free food, police said.

A Burger King manager was forced to give the suspect a bag of free food, police said. (Tampa Police Department)

Responding officers arrived and found Credit eating the food inside a stall in the men's bathroom, police said. Officers ordered Credit to leave the bathroom and arrested him without incident.

Credit was charged with robbery with a deadly weapon.

Police said no one was injured during the incident.