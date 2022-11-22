Florida man jumps Burger King counter, threatens workers with pliers to get free food: surveillance video

A Florida man threatened Burger King employees with a pair of pliers while jumping the counter and demanding free food on Friday, authorities said.

Hubert Credit Jr., 50, entered the fast-food restaurant in Tampa shortly after 5:30 p.m. and began stating he wanted free food from workers, the Tampa Police Department said.

When the workers refused, Credit pulled a pair of pliers from his pocket and threatened them, according to authorities.

Surveillance video shows Credit bang the pliers on the counter and knock over one of the cash registers, police said. He can then be seen jumping the service counter where he allegedly made additional threats.

"In fear, a restaurant manager discreetly notified a citizen in the drive through lane with her radio headset that they were in danger and to call 911," the department said.

In the meantime, police said the manager was forced to give Credit free food.

Responding officers arrived and found Credit eating the food inside a stall in the men's bathroom, police said. Officers ordered Credit to leave the bathroom and arrested him without incident.

Credit was charged with robbery with a deadly weapon.

Police said no one was injured during the incident.