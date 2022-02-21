Florida man allegedly found choking wife shot dead by police, officials say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Florida man was fatally shot inside his home during a clash with police officers after they responded to a domestic violence call, officials said.

Margate Police officers were dispatched to the unidentified man’s home Sunday morning, where they found him choking a woman, WSVN reported. Upon seeing the alleged assault, an officer fired into the home, fatally striking the man, police said.

FLORIDA MAN ARRESTED FOR DUI TOLD POLICE HE WAS 'HIGH AND HAPPY'

The man was transported to Broward Health North, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

The woman told officers she feared for her life and the life of her child. They were both transported to Northwest Medical Center, where they were treated for minor injuries, KSVN reported .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is reportedly investigating the incident and the officer who pulled the trigger has been placed on administrative leave, officials said.