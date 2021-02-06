Florida man in critical condition after exchanging gunfire with deputies

A Florida man who choked a woman and set her house on fire is in critical condition after exchanging gunfire with sheriff's deputies, according to local reports.

Orange County deputies responded to a domestic incident around 5 p.m. Friday.

The suspect had fled, FOX 35 reported, but he returned for a third time shortly before 11 p.m. and shot at deputies who were at the scene.

"We were out looking for him," Sheriff John Mina told Click Orlando. "We knew what kind of car he was driving, and then he returned back to the scene and that’s when the incident happened."

One deputy returned fire, hitting the man. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Neither the victim nor the deputies were seriously hurt.

Fox News reached out to the Orlando Police Department and Orange County Sheriff's Office for comment.