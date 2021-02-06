Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Florida man in critical condition after exchanging gunfire with deputies

Investigators say the suspect choked a woman then tried to burn her house down

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 6Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Florida man who choked a woman and set her house on fire is in critical condition after exchanging gunfire with sheriff's deputies, according to local reports.

Orange County deputies responded to a domestic incident around 5 p.m. Friday. 

The suspect had fled, FOX 35 reported, but he returned for a third time shortly before 11 p.m. and shot at deputies who were at the scene.

MEXICAN DRUG TRAFFICKERS ACCUSED OF TRYING TO SMUGGLE 2 TONS OF NARCOTICS INTO US

"We were out looking for him," Sheriff John Mina told Click Orlando. "We knew what kind of car he was driving, and then he returned back to the scene and that’s when the incident happened."

One deputy returned fire, hitting the man. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Neither the victim nor the deputies were seriously hurt.

Fox News reached out to the Orlando Police Department and Orange County Sheriff's Office for comment.

Peter Aitken is a New York born-and-raised reporter with a focus on national and global news. 

Your Money