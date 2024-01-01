Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Florida man caught on video making 'dirt angels' while running from deputies on Christmas Eve

Eliezer Armando Reyes Rios, 34, was involved in a single-vehicle incident on Christmas Eve and managed to escape before his arrest

Stepheny Price
Florida man makes ‘dirt angels’ while hiding from cops following Christmas Eve car crash. (Credit: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

A Florida man was caught on video making "dirt angels" on a construction site while deputies searched for him after leaving the scene of a crash on Christmas Eve. 

Just after 7 p.m., deputies said the driver, who was involved in a one-vehicle car crash in Tampa, fled the scene of the crash before law enforcement arrived, according to a post made on social media by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies identified the driver as Eliezer Armando Reyes Rios, 34, who they said took off and ended up climbing a fence into a large construction site. 

While running from deputies, Reyes Rios was seen on video by the sheriff’s Aviation Unit, laying down in a pile of soil, and started making what officials described as "dirt angels." He was also seen making calls on his phone. 

Florida man makes ‘dirt angels’ while hiding from cops following Christmas Eve car crash. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

"Just so you all know, he’s just casually laying there with his arms behind his head," the pilot told deputies on the ground.

Mugshot of Eliezer Armando Reyes Rios, 34, who was arrested on several charges, including trespassing on a construction site, after he was seen making "dirt angels."  (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies stated he then sprang up to his feet and over the fence, but wasn't fast enough as he was apprehended by three deputies and a K-9 unit.

Aerial video of Florida man caught making "dirt angels" while on run from deputies

The suspect ignored the deputy’s instructions and climbed over a fence into a construction zone, where he was seen by the sheriff’s Aviation Unit lounging around in a pile of dirt, making "dirt angels."  (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

According to the sheriff's office, Reyes Rios was arrested on several charges, including leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a canceled, suspended, or revoked license, and trespassing on a construction site.