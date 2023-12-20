Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Florida man claims to be 'Captain America' with top secret info to get onto Air Force base, DOJ says

Baruch Roche II, 33, was trying to enter the MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa when he allegedly said he was meeting a general to provide top secret information

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
A Florida man billed himself as a beloved superhero in an attempt to get onto an Air Force base but couldn't even get past security, federal prosecutors said. 

Baruch Roche II, 33, tried to enter the MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa last month, saying he was "Captain America" and that he had a meeting with a U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) general to provide top secret information.

He is charged with one count of attempted possession of a firearm in a federal facility.

Mugshot of Baruch Roche III and the Captain America shield

Baruch Roche, 33, allegedly told officials at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida that he was "Captain America" to get onto the base to meet a general to provide top secret information, the Justice Department said.  (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office / Getty Images)

Rouche approached the military installation in a Hyundai Genesis just before 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 3, the Justice Department said Tuesday. After refusing to provide identification to security personnel, he said he was the beloved Marvel superhero character and that he was a member of SOCCOM, prosecutors said in a criminal complaint.  

He also continued to reach for a bag in his vehicle and became argumentative, authorities said. Roche allegedly said he would come back to the base every day to look for the officers denying him entry.

He eventually gave the officers his military ID showing him to be retired from the Air Force and was arrested. During a search of the car, authorities found a Colt AR-15 assault rifle in the trunk and five magazines loaded with 125 rounds of .556 caliber ammunition, the court documents said. 

Airmen getting ready to board a large aircraft

U.S. airmen assigned to the Joint Communications Support Element prepare to board a C-17 Globemaster II during Airfest on MacDill Air Force Base. (Department of Defense)

The Tampa Police Department also responded to the scene and interviewed Roche. Officials say Roche was involuntarily hospitalized \ due to his extreme state of paranoia, psychosis and threat to harm USAF security personnel.

