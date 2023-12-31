Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US

Florida man arrested for deliberately hitting deer, filming it for TikTok: police

Clay Kinney tried killing 5 deer, according to police

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Florida man was arrested Thursday after he intentionally ran over a deer and filmed it for TikTok, police say.

Geneva resident Clay Kinney, 27, was charged with five counts of animal torment and one count of animal torture. He was also charged with one count of a moving traffic violation.

An affidavit from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, which was obtained by FOX 35 Orlando, explained that police were investigating Kinney after they learned of the video. The footage reportedly showed Kinney attempting to run over a group of five deer, and fatally striking one.

On Thursday, a detective spotted Kinney in a Chevy Tahoe, which was the same car the suspect reportedly drove in the video. The officer made a traffic stop and spoke with Kinney.

FLORIDA MAN SHOOTS, KILLS HALF-BROTHER WHO WAS LOOKING FOR LOST CELL PHONE ON CHRISTMAS

Geneva resident Clay Kinney, 27, was charged with five counts of animal torment, one count of animal torture and a moving traffic violation. (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

During their interaction, Kinney admitted that he was driving without a valid license.

"[The detective] made contact with the driver, Clay Kinney, who acknowledged he did not have a driver's license due to the fact it was suspended," the affidavit read. "[The detective] conducted the stop with knowledge of his suspended license and conducted an interview in regards to the video which Clay Kenney [sic] posted to TikTok where he intentionally used his vehicle to drive over deer."

REWARD RAISED TO $10K FOR LEAD TO SUSPECT ACCUSED OF KILLING MAN INSIDE FLORIDA MALL

"During the video, Clay Kinney attempted to run over five deer in total [but] was only able to hit one deer with his vehicle," the document added.

Seminole County Sheriff's Office exteriors

Seminole County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the incident. (Google Maps)

Seminole County Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the incident. No additional details are known at this time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to TikTok for comment, but has not heard back.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.